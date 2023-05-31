Should Jackson County senior citizens get a larger break on paying their school property taxes?
That issue has been hotly debate in recent years at various local government meetings and with online petitions.
A number of citizens have called on local public officials to raise the homestead exemption amounts for older citizens, or to eliminate school property taxes for seniors altogether. Sometimes, those debates have become heated, as it did at a recent town hall meeting about higher property assessments this year.
But the results of a current study in the county could give new life to that debate, data that will either bolster efforts to raise exemptions or perhaps dampen the idea altogether.
UGA professor and state fiscal economist Jeffry Dorfman is leading a study of the financial impacts of various land uses and tax policies in Jackson County. Among the items being studied is "county budget alternative taxation of senior citizens relative to school property taxes." That analysis includes implementing larger exemptions, or completely abating school property taxes for seniors.
THE ISSUE
Property tax breaks for senior citizens are typically done through special homestead exemptions. Those are based on age (typically 62 and/or 65) and the amount of household income.
Currently, seniors in Jackson County can exempt $50,000 off of their assessed value if they have less than $25,000 in earned income. But those amounts aren't indexed to inflation and given the dramatic jump in local housing values, provide less of a break than they did just a few years ago.
Because of that, county leaders have come under increasing pressure to raise the exemption amount and/or adjust the earned income level.
That pressure is being driven in part by a growing number of retirement communities in the county that have attracted a larger number of senior citizens. Many of those have moved to Jackson County from neighboring Gwinnett County where senior citizens are given a very large exemption — most seniors don't pay any school taxes in Gwinnett unless they earn over $112,000 per year.
To change the Jackson County exemption amount or income requirements would require local legislation to be passed by the Georgia General Assembly. While area legislators have indicated they're willing to do that, they have also indicated they won't take that action without support from local school leaders and county officials.
Making that even more complex is that there are three school systems in the county and each may want different exemption models for their districts.
COUNTY RELUCTENCE
So far, county leaders have been reluctant to aggressively pursue raising senior exemptions for fear of depleting schools of financial resources during a period of high-growth and increasing funding needs.
In addition, some local officials note that exempting senior citizens from school taxes would only move the tax burden to younger residents — the funding needs don't go away, they only shift to other taxpayers.
"Somebody paid the school tax for us when we were in school and I'm not ready to take the burden off of me just to shift it to the young people," said Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow during a recent meeting.
Over the years, Crow has defended Jackson County's tax exemptions from calls to eliminate school taxes for senior citizens as Gwinnett County has largely done. He notes that Gwinnett County has a much larger and more diverse tax base than Jackson County, which is heavily reliant on residential and agricultural property for taxes with a much smaller industrial and commercial tax base than Gwinnett.
While Crow has made his views known, the position of local school leaders remains murky. So far, no local board of education has adopted a position calling for higher senior exemptions, something that would likely be needed for any legislation to move forward. At the same time, no BOE has adopted a position in opposition to the idea of modifying senior exemptions.
THE STUDY
So far, there's been only guesswork at how higher exemptions might affect local school funding. The current UGA study is an effort to bring some hard data to the table to give local officials more information from which to make a decision.
Key among that data will be how much funding do seniors currently contribute to school property tax revenues and what would the impact be if that is changed and the funding shifted toward non-senior taxpayers.
In addition to that data, the study is also designed to outline the impact of impact fees on the county budget and new development; the financial impact on the budget of agricultural land with and without conservation use tax exemptions; the impact of housing with and without children on public schools; and the impact of industrial warehouses on the county's finances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.