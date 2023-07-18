After 41 years of service, Commerce Fire Chief Kevin “Gomer” Dean is hanging up his helmet. Dean, who has served as fire chief for 10 years, officially retired on June 30.

The Commerce City Council presented a proclamation for a “job well done” to Dean at its July 17 meeting. A reception followed, with friends and colleagues meeting to congratulate Dean on his retirement.

