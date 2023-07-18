After 41 years of service, Commerce Fire Chief Kevin “Gomer” Dean is hanging up his helmet. Dean, who has served as fire chief for 10 years, officially retired on June 30.
The Commerce City Council presented a proclamation for a “job well done” to Dean at its July 17 meeting. A reception followed, with friends and colleagues meeting to congratulate Dean on his retirement.
“We always try to brag on these people who have worked decades for the city and also want to take the opportunity to thank their families for loaning them to the city and to the citizens because it’s a huge commitment,” Mayor Clark Hill said.
Dean’s career with the Commerce Fire Department began in 1982. He started out as a firefighter and advanced through the ranks over the years. He became Fire Chief on July 11, 2013.
“…he has given a lifetime of faithful, loyal and dedicated public service to the people of this community, and the entire State of Georgia, not only as a firefighter and chief for the Commerce Fire Department, but retired as a Lieutenant from the Hall County Fire Department…,” the proclamation said.
The proclamation continues to say that Dean “assumed this leadership role with dedication to his position and the department and has set an example for fellow firefighters of what an officer should be.”
Dean spoke briefly during the council meeting, thanking the community for their support over the years, along with God, his family and his colleagues at the fire department, who he describes as a second family.
