A longtime fixture of the Commerce Public Library is retiring. Catherine Harris, the children's librarian, will retire later this month after 25 years of service.
A community-wide retirement reception will be held Feb. 16 at the library, located at 1344 South Broad St., Commerce. The event will be a drop-in reception and will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Attendees are asked to consider bringing a children's book to donate to the library in Harris' honor. The library will have a special stamp to mark book.
