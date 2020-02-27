A townhome development has received the green light from the Jefferson City Council.
With a 3-1 vote on Feb. 24, council members approved the rezone of 29.59 acres on Danielsville and Sycamore streets to multi-family residential for applicant Cook Communities to build 142 townhomes. Plans call for three bedrooms per townhome.
The property’s existing zonings — medium density residential and two-family residential — already allowed for three-bedroom duplexes. Because of that, councilman Jon Howell said the council wasn’t left with many options.
“If this was an opportunity to rezone agricultural or single-family into multi-family, there’d be a different conversation going on today,” Howell said. “But I just wanted to say for the benefit of a very well-attended meeting that we’ve inherited another council’s zoning, and so I think that needs to be said. We really have limited resources and limited choices at this point in time.”
But councilman Mark Mobley voted against the rezoning. He said he “liked this plan” but was concerned by the potential impact of 142 three-bedroom units on the city school system.
Councilman Clint Roberts said he understood those concerns, but they would still exist under the current zoning. Roberts said approving this rezone ensures quality housing on that property.
“I think that it’s a solid plan for what’s there,” he said. “It’s currently zoned for duplexes and I think that we would be doing ourselves a favor by looking at a nicer product coming in.”
The homes are slated to be 1,600 to 2,000 sq. ft. in size and priced over $200,000.
The council voted to reduce the required 20-foot buffer for the project to a 10-foot planted buffer for this project.
COUNCIL TABLES VOTE ON PLANNED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
The council postponed action on two variance requests and a rezoning that would allow for a planned community development (PCD) of six single-family lots on Gordon Street. The item was tabled until next month at the request of applicant Brandt Bentley.
Bentley seeks to reduce the 10 acres required for the rezoning and development of a PCD to 1.53 acres for a lot of the same size on Gordon Street. He also requests a variance to waive a required 20 percent of open space for a PCD.
The development would also require a rezoning from multi-family residential to PCD.
AMPHITHEATER DISCUSSED
Main Street Jefferson director Beth Laughinghouse presented additions to amphitheater drawings that are part of a master design for green space south of downtown Jefferson.
Those additions included 113 additional parking spaces, a stage, a facility storage space, sound storage space and a concession stand for an amphitheater that would seat 750 (terrace seating and lawn seating combined).
The additions will be discussed more in-depth at the city council’s Feb. 27 work session.
In other business, the council:
•approved the de-annexation of 0.62 acres on Winder Hwy. at Crow’s Lake.
•approved the rezone of 1.43 acres on Mahaffey Street from office institutional to neighborhood commercial for retail. The council also approved a variance to allow 100 percent of on-site parking to be located on the front yard of the lot. A maximum of 50 percent is allowed by city codes. A variance request to waive a sidewalk requirement was denied.
•accepted the dedication of Nelson Drive, located at Maple Square Apartments, as a public street.
•approved budget adjustments to account for expenses related to the city’s tree council ($11,290), police vehicles ($5,834), civic center loading dock ($63), civic center audio-visual equipment ($1,395), Pendergrass Station paving ($535), planning department health insurance ($3,760) and hotel motel tax ($32,600).
•approved a $1 adjustment to cover the cost of an aquatic center feasibility study. Councilman Malcom Gramley voted against the budget adjustment.
