A move to rezone and issue several variances for a major piece of commercial development property in Jefferson will be heard by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Developer Capstone Property Group of Gainesville and property owner Loggins Development Corp. of Jefferson are making the application to rezone around 20 acres at the intersection of Old Pendergrass Rd. and Hwy. 129 (Jefferson Bypass) for commercial development. The property was previously a proposed site for Walmart, a project that drew a huge backlash from area residents concerned about traffic along Old Pendergrass Rd.
The area is across the bypass from the Kroger and Aldi commercial developments and sits astride a main road feeding traffic into Jefferson city schools.
The current proposal calls for rezoning two tracts totaling about 21 acres on both sides of Old Pendergrass Rd. at the intersection of the bypass (the north side being about 18 acres and the south side 2.8 acres.) The proposed uses are for retail and restaurant development, according to the rezoning application.
The rezoning is just part of a much larger area of undeveloped property around that intersection.
In addition to the rezoning, Capstone and Loggins are also asking for seven variances for the property, which falls inside Jefferson's overlay district.
The variances requested are:
• for a right-in and right-out driveway/road access on Hwy. 129 and the north side of Old Pendergrass Rd.
• to allow two lots fronting Hwy. 129 on the north corner of Old Pendergrass Rd. to not have other road frontage.
• to reduce the road buffer along Hwy. 129 from 50 ft. to 25 ft. for both tracts on the north and south side of Old Pendergrass Rd.
• to waive the requirement to put in sidewalks along Hwy. 129 fronting the tracts on both corners of Old Pendergrass Rd.
• to waive requirements for a 50-foot wide buffer along wetlands for the tract on the north side of Old Pendergrass Rd.
• to waive the requirement for a 20-foot wide buffer along commercial property abutting agricultural zoned property.
• to waive the minimum 30-foot road frontage requirement for the tract along the north side of Old Pendergrass Rd.
Capstone has developed other property in North Georgia, including a current project to build apartments at Banks Crossing and major industrial projects in Hall County.
After the planning commission hears the proposal, it will make a recommendation to the City of Jefferson. The Jefferson City Council is slated to hear the proposal at its Dec. 6 meeting.
