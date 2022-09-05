The Northeast Georgia Health System held a ribbon cutting for Jefferson’s Medical Plaza September 1.
The 11,000 sq. ft. building located at 1496 Winder Hwy. opened on July 11.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 3:42 pm
The 11,000 sq. ft. building located at 1496 Winder Hwy. opened on July 11.
The 11,000 sq. ft. building located at 1496 Winder Hwy. opened on July 11.
The plaza is a one-stop shop offering urgent care, family medicine, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, cardiology, x-ray services and an on-site lab.
Dr. William Grimsley, the family medicine doctor, opened the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group practice near Kroger in 2011 and said he is thrilled to now offer more services in a larger space for Jefferson residents.
“We’re here for the folks in Jefferson because, as everybody’s aware, Jefferson is growing,” he said. “This prevents people from having to go to Athens, or Braselton, or Gainesville, to at least start the process of any kind of issues they may be having.”
