Ribbon cut

MedLink Georgia has announced the remodeling and opening of its new healthcare center in Commerce, located at 611 Hospital Road. It also celebrated the launch of its new mobile health clinic. To commemorate this milestone, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 28.

"Our goal is to provide high-quality, patient-centered care that gives our patients the opportunity to live their healthiest lives," said Dave Ward, MedLink Georgia CEO. “Our mission is to promote health and wellness in our community, and we are dedicated to providing compassionate care to all patients, regardless of their background or circumstances. We believe that every patient deserves access to quality healthcare, and we are committed to making that a reality.”

