MedLink Georgia has announced the remodeling and opening of its new healthcare center in Commerce, located at 611 Hospital Road. It also celebrated the launch of its new mobile health clinic. To commemorate this milestone, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 28.
"Our goal is to provide high-quality, patient-centered care that gives our patients the opportunity to live their healthiest lives," said Dave Ward, MedLink Georgia CEO. “Our mission is to promote health and wellness in our community, and we are dedicated to providing compassionate care to all patients, regardless of their background or circumstances. We believe that every patient deserves access to quality healthcare, and we are committed to making that a reality.”
The health center offers a wide range of services, including general checkups, preventive care, and treatment for acute and chronic illnesses. The MedLink Commerce Family Foot Care office located next door offers podiatry services. The mobile health clinic will visit various locations throughout the many communities MedLink Georgia serves within its 20-county footprint.
MedLink Georgia is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing quality, professional healthcare to over 60,000 Georgians in rural areas and serving Northeast Georgian communities since 1979. As part of their mission, they are dedicated to their patients, their needs, and their communities within the Northeast Georgia region. MedLink Georgia has 29 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves.
The new MedLink Commerce and MedLink Commerce Family Foot Care facilities are welcoming new patients. For more information on MedLink Georgia or to schedule an appointment, contact 706-521-3113 or visit www.MedLinkGA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.