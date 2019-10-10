Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for mayor to continue what we have started. As your mayor, I have sought grants for the water system, been in negotiations to expand our park and collaborated with local, state and federal agencies to improve and expand public safety for the protection of our citizens.
How do you think growth in your town should be managed in the coming years?
I believe the foundation of growth management rests on four footings: a vision, a development plan, regulations and processes. We must have these in place to help manage growth. There already exists a wealth of resources already in use in other communities that can be adopted. Many cities have had court-tested growth management strategies in place for decades that can be refined to fit our town's specific situation. To get a handle on growth, we need to begin thinking and acting like big towns by developing detailed plans and putting in place land use policies, regulations and processes that will maintain our small town feel while allowing appropriate development.
What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? What would you do to address those challenges?
I believe that growth, both residential and industrial, will be our top challenge in the next 10 years. In order to be successful, we need a 10-year vision accompanied by five economic goals, among them to expand our commercial sector and broaden our commercial tax base while achieving a balanced growth of the residential tax base. To accomplish this goal, I believe we should develop five strategies for success: 1. create a business-friendly environment for commerce and industry; 2. restore the economic potential of our current businesses; 3. protect open spaces through conservation, planning and development, preserve and celebrate our small town heritage; 4. re-develop and improve and extend the town public infrastructure; and 5. develop community facilities and a quality of life for residents and visitors. Each strategy has associated with it a series of objectives, actions, timelines and resources required for its accomplishment.
Please give a brief biography and resume of yourself.
I have lived in Maysville for 65 years. I attended Maysville Elementary School and graduated from Commerce High School in 1972. After graduation, I attended Gainesville College and Athens Technical College where I obtained an emergency medical technician degree. I then worked for Jackson County EMS from 1974-82. From 1982 until the present, I along with my family, own and operate Presley's Lawn and Garden. I am married to Sharon Davis Presley and we have two grown children, Kyle Presley and Jena Presley (Josh) Moorehead, along with two granddaughters, Brylee and Addy. We attend Maysville Baptist Church. I have had the honor to serve as your mayor for four terms and I would like to ask you for your vote once again. I pledge to continue to be reliable, dependable and honest. I know that together, we can make Maysville a community to continue to be proud of.
