Jackson County District 3 commissioner Ralph Richardson announced Dec. 20 that he doesn't plan to run for re-election in 2022.
Richardson represents the west side (Braselton-Hoschton area) of Jackson County and made his announcement during the regular meeting of the board of commissioners.
"I've enjoyed my time and I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family," he said.
Richardson has served seven years on the BOC and was previously a councilman for the Town of Braselton.
Two candidates have already announced plans to run for Richardson's seat: Chad Bingham and Steve Wittry have said they will toss their hats into the ring.
Marty Clark has also announced his plans to run for the new District 5 seat on the BOC as well. The district is being created due to growth in the county on the west side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.