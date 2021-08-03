The Nicholson City Council approved a bid to patch and overlay five roads in the city at its Aug. 2 meeting.
The council accepted the bid from Garrett Paving in the amount of $300,440. Roads included in the project are: Pine Ridge Place, Winding Vine Lane, Ivy Creek Drive, Quail Ridge, and the gravel section of Church Street. The project will be paid from out of the out of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and a $28,000 grant.
SPRINKLER SYSTEM
Mayor Jan Webster announced that the city was eligible for a low interest loan and a grant from the USDA to install a sprinkler system for the town's community center. The city has been waiting for approval for several months.
COUNCIL RAISES
The council also voted to increase salaries for the mayor and council.
The mayor’s salary would increase from $400 to $600 a month for a total of $7,200 annually. The salary for councilmembers would go from $200 to $300 per month for a yearly total of $3,600. The increases will not take effect until after election is held for the positions.
The council also approved a request from Jerry Mills to improve a city-owned ball field for young baseball players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.