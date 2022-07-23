Commerce authorities are investigating a robbery turned shooting that occurred at Banks Crossing on Saturday (July 23).
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the shooting, which occurred at Memory Lane Antiques in Commerce around noon.
According to the preliminary investigation, two men were sitting in a Honda vehicle in the parking lot when a Maysville man and woman pulled up in a pickup truck.
One of the men in the Honda got out of the vehicle and approached the female passenger in the truck, pulled her out of the vehicle and attempted to rob her. The male driver of the truck got out to defend the woman and was shot by a passenger in the Honda.
The victim was shot in the upper chest, shoulder area. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon.
Authorities found the suspects’ vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, Crossing Place. As of 3:05 p.m., Commerce authorities have two persons-of-interest in custody. The two are believed to have traveled around Banks County after the shooting, but were found in the Crossing Place area. Harmon noted the Banks County Sheriff's Office was instrumental in locating the two persons-of-interest.
