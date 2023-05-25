A large rock quarry being proposed for an 800-acre site in the Center community of South Jackson could come before county leaders for action by mid-summer.
Vulcan Materials Company representatives have informally met with members of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in recent weeks to discuss the project. Earlier this week, the firm met with county planning department officials to discuss its plans.
No formal rezoning or other application has yet been filed with the county, but Vulcan representative Jimmy Fleming said Monday the company hopes to have its county filings done by mid-summer.
At minimum, the county would have to approve a special use permit for the a quarry on the site. If a concrete or asphalt plant were to co-locate onsite, that property would have to be rezoned for industrial use, officials said.
In addition to those approvals, the firm would also have to get mining permits from the state, a process Fleming said would likely take a year to process.
Birmingham, Ala.-based Vulcan also operates a quarry in nearby Jefferson along I-85. That quarry got approval last year from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to expand its operations by 200 acres.
While the Jefferson quarry services the I-85 corridor area, the one being proposed in Center would be designed to serve the Hwy. 441, Hwy. 78 and Hwy. 316 corridors, Fleming said.
"We've been looking for a site (in that area) for a long time," he said.
Fleming said that the site, which is between Hwy. 441 and Chandler Bridge Rd., off of Richmar Rd., has a high quality of rock that would meet the standards for DOT projects and that its location would offer good access to Hwy. 441 for distribution.
The site would also likely replace rock currently being mined from a quarry in nearby Clarke County. That quarry site has been purchased by Clarke County for a water reservoir and will close for rock production by 2028.
“We are excited about the opportunity to responsibly build on our investment in Jackson County,” said Barry Lawson, East Division Project Manager, Vulcan Materials Company. “We are committed to working with our neighbors and stakeholders to design, build and operate East Jackson County Quarry in a safe and environmentally responsible way.”
While Vulcan is reportedly looking to acquire some surrounding property at the site, Fleming said the core tracts that make up the 800 acres would be sufficient to operate.
County officials said that in their informal talks with Vulcan, the firm has offered to donate around 140 acres from the site to the county for a park or other use. Officials said there had also been some discussion about the county receiving a per-ton fee for the rock extracted from the quarry, if it were approved.
PUSHBACK
Perhaps not surprisingly, some neighbors to the proposed quarry site aren't sold on the idea.
Debrah Chester told the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at its recent meeting that real estate brokers had approached her about buying property she owns near the site. Chester said she'd been told the firm was seeking to acquire around 1,000 acres in the area.
But she told the BOC she was opposed to the plan and encouraged the board to vote it down when it formally seeks county approval.
The activist group Citizens for South Jackson is also pushing against the project. In an email last week about the proposed project, CSJ leaders called for a town hall hosted by the BOC to let the public have input on the project.
