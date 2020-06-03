Jackson County Public Development Director Gina Roy is moving to the position of assistant county manager starting June 1.
Jamie Dove is replacing Roy as the county's new development director.
The leadership changes were announced last week during the meeting of the Jackson County Planning Commission.
In action items, the planning board recommended approval of:
• a request from Kenneth Whitworth to change the Character Area Map from Agricultural to Suburban for property located at 1904 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson. The Future Land Use Map will also be changed to reflect Residential use instead of Agricultural. The moves are the first steps in a rezoning process to develop 125 homes on the property.
• a request from Purohit Investments to allow overnight guest at a proposed yoga and wellness center at 2105 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, formally known as the old Dixieland Motel. This facility is located in the county overlay area and the applicant will have to upgrade the facility to overlay standards. Overnight housing is limited to 14 units served by septic system and if the facility is expanded, the applicant must connect the facility to public sewer. No more than 14 units may be used in connection with the yoga center and the two additional units on the property may only be used by instructors or supervisors. The development must connect to public water.
• a request from Cornel and Claudia Circa to rezone 4.60 acres at 62 Elmwood Road, Hoschton, from A-2 to R-1 for the purpose of subdividing the property into two tracts. The applicant is required to abide by all setback requirements, conduct a survey of the property and include proposed driveways and, meet minimum requirements for separate driveways or agree to a shared driveway.
• a request from Keith Hayes to rezone 1.11 acres located at 2067 Hwy. 330, Bogart, from NRC to R-1.
• a request from Keith Hayes to rezone 1.54 acres located at Hwy. 330, Bogart, from NRC to R-1.
• a request from Bobby and Marcey Parker to rezone 2.29 acres located at 3696 Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, from A-2 to R-1 for the purpose of separating the lot into two parcels. The applicant will be required to meet all setbacks, provide a survey and include driveways and, meet minimum requirements for separate driveways or agree to a joint driveway.
• a request from Crown Castle to place a cell tower at 4664 Maysville Rd, Commerce. Crown Castle currently has a cell tower located on property in the same vicinity and that tower will be torn down. The applicant will have 12 months from issuance of the tower permit to remove the existing tower.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will review the recommendations during a public hearing on Monday, June 15, at 6:00 p.m.
