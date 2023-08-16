Ray Rozier, of Clarke County, was recently honored for serving 10 years as a district supervisor in the Oconee River Conservation District.
"Georgia Association of Conservation Districts has been lucky to have a number of individuals willing to make long-term commitments as district supervisors on the boards of their local conservation districts," GACD leaders said in a news release. "We appreciate the tireless efforts made by district supervisors in conserving, protecting and improving the natural resources in their local areas."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.