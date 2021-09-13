Stacey Rucker has withdrawn from the Commerce City Council Ward 1 race.
The move comes after Andre Rollins, another candidate for the Ward 1 seat, filed a challenge against Rucker's candidacy, alleging that Rucker did not meet the residency requirement to run for office.
Rollins alleged that Rucker does not live at the 327 Hill Street address listed on her qualifying documents, claiming she actually lives in Banks County. Rollins cited both utility records for the Hill Street residence and Rucker’s voting records.
Candidates for Commerce City Council must reside in the city for at least 12 months prior to qualifying for election.
A hearing on the candidacy challenge had been set for Tuesday, Sept. 14. That hearing has been cancelled.
With Rucker out of the race, Andre Rollins and Eric Gatheright are the two remaining candidates seeking to fill the Commerce City Council Ward 1 seat to be vacated by Archie Chaney. The election is set for Nov. 2.
