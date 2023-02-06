A runoff will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill the House District 119 seat. Charlie Chase and Holt Persinger, both Republicans, are vying for the seat.

The House District 119 seat was vacated by Rep. Elect Danny Rampey following his arrest in Barrow County. House District 119 covers Barrow County and a small portion of Jackson County in the Braselton and Hoschton area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.