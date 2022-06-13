The Runoff General Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, June 21.
Those wishing to vote in the runoff on Election Day may do so from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your polling location:
- Central Jackson — Hope Crossings Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
- North Jackson — Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce
- West Jackson — Free Chapel, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton
- South Jackson — Benton Hall (Nicholson City Hall), 5488 Hwy. 441, Nicholson. This is a new location.
Early voting is being held this week through Friday, June 17. Those wishing to early vote may do so from June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ponchie Beck Elections Office located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
ON THE BALLOTS
The following race is on the Republican runoff ballot:
- U.S. House District 10, Mike Collins vs. Vernon Jones.
The following races are on the Democratic runoff ballot:
- U.S. House District 10, Jessica Allison Fore vs. Tabitha Johnson-Green
- Lt. Governor, Charlie Bailey vs. Kwanza Hall
- Secretary of State, Dee Dawkins-Haigler vs. Bee Nguyen
- Insurance Commissioner, Raphael Baker vs. Janice Laws Robinson
- Labor Commissioner, William “Will” Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn
