Even as the fallout from the Nov. 3 presidential election in Georgia continues to swirl, local election officials are gearing up for a high-profile runoff election slated for Jan. 5.
There are three races on the Jan. 5 ballot: Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff; incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock; and incumbent Republican PSC member Lauren "Bubba" McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.
McDonald is a native of Jackson County where he served on the board of commissioners and as a long-time state representative.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is Dec. 7.
Absentee ballots are available now by going to the Georgia Secretary of State website and downloading a request form. Absentee ballots may be mailed to the county elections office, or put in one of the county's three drop boxes: The county elections office at 441 Gordon St.; Nicholson City Hall; or West Jackson Fire Department.
Early voting in Jackson County will be at the county's election's office on Gordon Street in Jefferson starting Dec. 14.
Early voting will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays Dec. 14-18; Dec. 21-23; and Dec. 28-31.
Saturday early voting will be held Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election day on Jan. 5 will be held at the county's four locations: Central Jackson at Hope Crossing Church in Jefferson; North Jackson at Mt. Olive Church in Commerce; West Jackson at Free Chapel in Braselton; and South Jackson at Southside Church.
