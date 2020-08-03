Although President Donald Trump continues to Tweet negative comments about mail-in voting, a lot of Jackson County voters seem to prefer voting that method over in-person voting.
With the Aug. 11 runoffs coming up next week, more people have voted by absentee (mail-in) ballots than have voted in-person during early voting.
According to Jackson County elections officials, 1,957 people have voted via absentee ballots through Aug. 1 compared to only 875 people who have voted in-person.
In-person voting continues this week at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election day voting will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the county's four polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
LIGHT TURNOUT
Elections director Jennifer Logan said that the turnout has been "very light" so far and she expects that trend to continue into election day balloting.
One reason for the light turnout could be the lack of a hot local race on the ballot.
The only county race is a district contest in West Jackson for the Post 1 seat on the Jackson County Board of Education. It is a Republican runoff between Ron Johnson and Rick Sanders. No Democrat is vying for that seat. The winner will replace incumbent board member Michael Cronic, who is retiring.
In addition, only part of Jackson County will be voting in the State Senate District 50 Republican runoff between Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett. That district covers the northern and central part of Jackson County.
The only countywide contest on the ballot is for the 9th Congressional District. Republicans will choose between Jackson Countian Andrew Clyde and Matt Gurtler while Democratic voters will pick between Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.