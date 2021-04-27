Runoff problems highlighted a discussion about a proposal to allow smaller setbacks on five lots in Northwood subdivision in Commerce.
Several residents spoke to the Commerce Planning Commission on April 26 about the setback issue along Remington Dr., but mostly focused on an ongoing issue of mud in some backyards of the development. Some said the setback request could be a move by developers to avoid having to build a large retaining wall, something they say is needed to sop the mud flow problems.
The planning board voted to deny the setback request. Nobody from Adams Homes, the developers of the property, were in attendance at the meeting.
In other action, the board:
• approved a rezoning and annexation at 1947 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. for 7 acres from agricultural to industrial.
• tabled action on a rezoning at 102 College Ave. from OCR to R-2.
• approved a conditional use for an RV storage facility on five acres at 479 Hwy. 334.
• approved a stream buffer variance at 58 Yancey Ln.
• tabled action on adoption of board bylaws.
