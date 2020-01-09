The December LOST – local option sales tax – money for sales primarily in November was $663,955. Collections are $629, 171, or 9.6 percent, more than the same period last year.
It is the 11th month of collections for the fiscal year 2019 budget.
Jackson County’s goal for local option sales tax receipts in FY 2019 is $7.3 million. Through 11 months, collections are less than $96,000 below that budget.
The December SPLOST – special purpose local options sales tax is $1,104,137, the ninth month of the year it has been more than $1 million.
Collections through November were up $1.033 million, 9.4 percent, more than the same period in 2018.
The county has collected 29 months of the six-year SPLOST VI collection. SPLOST VI collections will end June 30, 2023. SPLOST VI revenues are about 34 percent, or $7.5 million above budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.