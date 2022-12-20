After months of tense negotiations, a final deal has been approved for how to divide the county's local option sales taxes.
The county government and the majority of the county's nine towns, including the county seat of Jefferson, have to agree on how to divide the money or else the sales tax would lapse at the end of the year.
Traditionally, the money has been split based on unincorporated vs. incorporated population numbers from the census. But this year, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners pushed to have a phased-in split since there was a large shift between 2010 and 2020.
For the past decade, the split had been 60% to the BOC and 40% to the cities, but new census data showed that the towns had grown faster over the past decade making the split 55% county to 45% cities.
In the end, the two sides agreed to phase-in the shift: For 2023, 58% will go to the county and 42% to the cities; in 2024, 56% will go to the county and 44% to the cities; and in 2025, 55% will go to the county and 45% to the cities.
The BOC gave its final approval to the deal on Dec. 19. Earlier, the various towns in the county had also given their approval.
WEDDING VENUE A NO-GO
Plans for a wedding venue in West Jackson got shot down Dec. 19 when the Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to deny a special use permit for the venue.
Shannon Skelton had requested the permit for 2564 Gum Springs Church Rd. which is her residence.
But a number of neighbors opposed the plan, saying the topography of the 11-acre site caused sound to easily travel into neighboring yards. The Jackson County Planning Commission had earlier voted to recommend denial of the request.
OTHER ZONING
In other zoning action, the BOC voted to:
• deny a map amendment request for 1658 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, for 2.5 ares from rural to suburban.
• deny a map amendment for 21 acres at 106 Boone Rd., Hoschton, from agricultural to residential.
• deny a map amendment at Woods Bridge Rd. and Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, for 9.5 acres from rural to suburban for a planned housing development.
• approve a rezoning of 7.4 acres at 1725 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson, from NRC to AR to confirm to existing use of the property, which is not commercial.
• approve a rezoning of 7 acres at 888 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, from A-2 to MH to subdivide the property into three tracts and have a manufactured home on one of the lots.
• approve a rezoning at 252 Cecil Clark Rd., Braselton, of3.8 acres from PCFD to AR to subdivide the property into two tracts.
• approve a rezoning of 3 acres at 46 Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, from A-2 to R-1 to subdivide the property into two tracts.
• approve a rezoning at 1227 McNeal Rd., Hoschton, of 7.5 acres from A-2 to R-1 to subdivide the property into four tracts.
APPOINTMENTS
Among the appointments the BOC made at its Dec. 19 meeting was to name Steve Wittry to the District 5 position on the Jackson County Industrial Development. Wittry will replace IDA chairman Scott Martin, who resigned his seat in November.
Wittry is currently chairman of the Jackson County Planning Commission, but will step down from that post when a replacement is secured said BOC chairman Tom Crow.
In other appointments, the BOC reappointed:
• Matt Benson to the District 1 position on the IDA.
• John Peebles to the District 5 position on the Jackson County Airport Authority.
• Roger Brock, Josh Huskins, Jimmy Peck and Bucky Sorrow to the Jackson County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board.
• Brenda J. Smith tho the Northeast Georgia Area Agency on Aging.
OTHER ACTION
In other action Dec. 19, the BOC approved:
• a land donation agreement to accept the Fairview Community Center.
• a memorandum of understanding for the relocation of the right of way for an industrial project. The BOC also approved the process of abandoning part of Bill Wright Rd. for the project. A new industrial road is proposed for the area.
• a language access plan as part of a recent state grant to expand the county's senior center.
• designating Wheeler Land an dWheeler Cemetery Rd. as "no thru trucks" roads.
• purchasing vehicles that were included in the county's 2023 budget.
• adding a custodian position.
