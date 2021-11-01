Total income from local option sales taxes in Jackson County will likely top the $10 million mark by the end of the year.
So far, the county has collected $7.9 million in LOST through September, far above budget. For the past four months, the county's income has topped $900,000 each month.
The county had budgeted a projected collection of $8.4 million for the year, but will exceed that amount in October.
In 2020, the county collected $1 million more than it had projected despite the impact of Covid on economic activity.
