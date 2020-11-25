Sales tax receipts to Jackson County hit a new monthly record in October, topping $841,900 for the month.
Year-to-date, the county has received $7.35 million in local option sales taxes. The budget for the year is $8 million.
October's large number was $140,000 above October 2019's LOST collection.
For the year, LOST collections are $811,700 over last year.
Despite the impact of the Covid virus, sales tax income in Jackson County has remained strong in 2020. Starting in May, the amount never went below $750,000 in a month.
The same trend is also true with special local option sales tax receipts where the county has collected over $12.2 million so far in 2020. In October, SPLOST hit $1.4 million, the highest monthly amount ever for the county.
