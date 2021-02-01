Jackson County ended 2020 $1 million more in sales tax revenue than it anticipated.
The county took in $9.06 million in the year, far above its budgeted $8 million.
And for the first time ever, the county took in over $1 million in a single month in December.
The revenues come amid the virus pandemic which has hurt some communities' sales tax receipts across the nation. But Jackson County's growing population, additional commercial growth and sales taxes on internet sales have combined to help push the county above the $9 million mark.
In 2019, the county took in $8.33 million in local option sales taxes.
The county's special local option sales taxes (SPLOST) also boomed in 2020 topping $15.1 million, up from $13.3 million in 2019.
Those funds are divided among the various governments in the county to be used for specific capital projects.
