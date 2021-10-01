For the third month in a row, local option sales taxes in Jackson County have topped $900,000.
August sales tax income to the county hit $965,200, the second highest amount ever for the county.
So far in 2021, the county has received nearly $7 million in sales tax dollars, up $1.2 million over 2020 YTD and ahead of the 2021 budget by 25%.
