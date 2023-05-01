Sales taxes in Jackson County were down in March over March 2022, the first year-over-year drop since July 2021.
The county took in $1.099 million in March, down from $1.19 million a year earlier.
For the first quarter of 2023, the county has received $3.05 million in sales tax dollars. The budget for the year is $12.5 million.
