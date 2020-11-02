Sales tax receipts in Jackson County remained strong in September according to the latest data from the Jackson County government.
The county received $770,000 in local option sales taxes in the month, up from $714,000 in September 2019.
So far, the county has netted $6.5 million in 2020 from sales taxes. The county budget for the year is set at $8 million.
Despite the impact of the Covid virus on the economy, the county has had strong sales tax revenues throughout out 2020 and set a new all-time monthly net in June with receipts topping $820,000.
