Local sales tax revenues held up surprisingly well in May, according to county reports for the month.
Despite the impact of the COVID virus, the county reported receiving $758,400 in local option and TAVT taxes from sales in May (but reported in June), the highest monthly total so far in 2020.
The amount is also up over May 2019 which reported $710,000 in sales tax revenues to the county.
SPLOST taxes were also up in May topping $1.26 million, the highest total in 2020 so far and more than all months in 2019 except December.
SPLOST funds pay for a variety of specific infrastructure projects in the county while LOST revenues go to local government general funds.
Local governments had feared a steep decline in sales tax revenues in April and May due to the virus, but hasn't happened.
