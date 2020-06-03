It must have been all that toilet paper sold.
In a somewhat surprising result, local sales taxes received in May from April sales were surprising strong compared last year despite the virtual shutdown of the economy due to the COVID virus.
Jackson County received $686,400 in sales taxes and TVAT taxes from April sales, not far below the combined number of $734,000 in April 2019.
SPLOST tax revenues were actually up from the year before at $1.14 million in April of this year compared to $1.09 in April 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.