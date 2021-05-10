Sales taxes collected in Jackson County were strong in the first quarter of 2021, furthering a trend that has ongoing since 2017.
The county collected $2.3 million in local option sales taxes in the first quarter compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 21% increase.
In March, the county collected its second-highest total ever with $894,500. That's behind December's record of $1 million in a single month.
Sales tax revenues are important for local governments. They are also one economic indicator about the health of the local economy; strong and growing sales tax revenues reflect a strong economy where people are able to spend money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.