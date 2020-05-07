Despite the impact of the COVID virus in late March, sales tax receipts to Jackson County were up over March of 2019.
Local option sales taxes with TAVT taxes were $674,000 in March, up from $640,800 in March 2019.
Special Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOST) revenues were also up, hitting $1.11 million, up from $989,700 one year earlier.
