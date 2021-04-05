Local option sales taxes in Jackson County for the first two months of 2021 are running significantly higher than they have in the past for the same period.
Sales taxes for January were $769,350 and for February $701,600, far above the $629,000 and $598,100 recorded in 2020 for the same period.
The county's budget for 2021 is $8.4 million.
