1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for councilman for Ward 4 because I want to serve my community. As your councilman, I look forward to speaking on your behalf. I want to help Commerce grow in a way that is beneficial to everyone involved.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Commerce is going to continue to grow and we need to be able to manage it in such a way that benefits our citizens. We need to manage this growth so that we are able to keep the integrity and the small-town feeling everyone living here has grown to love. The City Council will need to work together with others in order to meet the needs of our community.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
I feel that the next 10 years will be a challenge in dealing with the influx of new members into our communities and schools. Our plan of action needs to be implemented in a way that is beneficial for the city and the citizens. I plan on listening to the concerns and voicing these concerns for Ward 4.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My name is Samuel Dillard Cotton and I am looking forward to becoming your Councilman in Ward 4. I was born in 1971 in Ellenwood. At the age of four, my family moved us back to Commerce where my mother grew up. I attended Commerce City Schools as did my wife and now our daughter. I have lived in Commerce for most of my life. It has been a joy to rear our daughter in an area where we both grew up. I have been employed in downtown Commerce for the past four years, and I look forward to serving our community in the future.
