Ricky Sanders has announced his plans to run for the District 2 seat on the Jackson County Board of Education.
"I would like to announce my candidacy for the Jackson County Board of Education District 2 in the upcoming May 24th, Republican primary," he said. "Our school system faces many challenges, the biggest one being dealing with the rapid growth the county is experiencing that is putting pressure on classroom space, programs, and services the system provides. This growth will make it necessary to build new schools to accommodate the increasing number of students, as well as, hiring the best teachers for our schools. I believe parents play an integral role in the education process and need to be involved in their child’s education and for their voice to be heard. Their support is key to having success in academics and extracurricular programs. I also believe that the Board of Education is responsible to the taxpayers who fund our school system and should make sure every dollar spent is maximized for student learning."
"I had the privilege of attending Jackson County schools and graduating with a good education that prepared me for the future, so I feel it is important to give something back by serving as a board member. My knowledge of the county, local governments, as well as, the school system will be an asset in helping our community move forward and face the challenges ahead. If you have any questions about my philosophy, qualifications, or any other matter please contact me at the email below. I would appreciate your support and vote on May 24th."
