This Saturday (Nov. 5) marks one year since the deadly shooting that killed Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Lena Nicole Marshall. Deputy Marshall died on Nov. 8, 2021.
A candlelight vigil will be held in Deputy Marshall’s memory on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in front of the Jackson County Jail, located at 555 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
Deputies Marshall and Zac Billings were called for a domestic incident in West Jackson on Nov. 5, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. During the call, Jessica Worsham, 43, of Hoschton, opened fire on the deputies and struck Marshall. Deputy Billings returned fire, shooting and killing Worsham.
Deputy Marshall was placed on life support for several days and succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.