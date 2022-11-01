This Saturday (Nov. 5) marks one year since the deadly shooting that killed Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Lena Nicole Marshall. Deputy Marshall died on Nov. 8, 2021.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Deputy Marshall’s memory on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in front of the Jackson County Jail, located at 555 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.

