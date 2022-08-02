School meals for students are no longer free. A USDA waiver created during the pandemic that allowed universal free meals for students expired in June. Local school leaders are making a push this year to inform parents of the changes and encourage families to submit their applications for free/reduced meals.
Commerce City Schools nutrition director Rich Friedman noted it's always been a challenge for schools to get families to submit their applications. But the early COVID years have made that more challenging since parents haven't had to fill out free/reduced applications for almost two years.
“So people have really gotten out of that habit,” Friedman said.
Friedman noted there is a 30-day holdover for students who were previously qualified for free/reduced meals. Students whose applications had been approved for free/reduced meals in the 2020-2021 school year will still receive free meals through Sept. 9.
Free/reduced eligibility is based on household income. The free/reduced meal program not only benefits eligible families by saving them money, but also impacts locals school systems since the percentage of the free/reduced population impacts a number of federal programs.
Applications can be submitted throughout the year.
Additional details and information on how to submit an application for each school system include:
- Commerce City Schools — https://www.commercecityschools.org or through the Parent Portal. Hard-copy applications are also available at each of the district's four schools.
- Jackson County Schools — jacksonschoolsga.org. Parents can click the link and it will take them to the Infinite Campus portal where they can submit the application.
- Jefferson City Schools — https://www.jeffcityschools.org/Content2/free-and-reduced. Hard-copy applications are available at each of the district's four schools and district office. The district is partnering with local businesses for a drawing for families who complete the application process. Each family to complete an application is automatically entered into this drawing for a chance to win various prizes.
