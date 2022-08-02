School meals for students are no longer free. A USDA waiver created during the pandemic that allowed universal free meals for students expired in June. Local school leaders are making a push this year to inform parents of the changes and encourage families to submit their applications for free/reduced meals.

Commerce City Schools nutrition director Rich Friedman noted it's always been a challenge for schools to get families to submit their applications. But the early COVID years have made that more challenging since parents haven't had to fill out free/reduced applications for almost two years.

