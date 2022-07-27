Students across Jackson County will return to the hallways later this week.
The first day of school for the Commerce City, Jackson County and Jefferson City school systems is Friday, July 29.
Recent enrollment updates show 1,777 students registered at the Commerce City School System; 4,167 at the Jefferson City School System; and 9,608 students at the Jackson County School System.
Enrollment details for each school include:
