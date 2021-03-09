Jackson County's rate of Covid vaccinations remains low compared to much of the state, but that could begin to change this week as local school systems gear up to vaccinate their staffs.
The Commerce City School System will vaccinate teachers and staff members in-house on March 11-12. Pharmacist Becca Brown will be doing the vaccinations at the schools.
The Jackson County and Jefferson City school systems will be doing a mass vaccination on Saturday, March 13 at the Jackson County Agricultural Center.
To date, the county has only given 6,468 vaccinations. Of those, 4,224 are first dose and 2,244 are second dose.
The county is currently giving around 1,000 shots per week, a rate that will have to increase to have most people vaccinated by the end of May, a goal that has been set by the Biden Administration.
Meanwhile, the rate of new Covid infections has seemingly plateaued after seeing a dramatic fall from a high on Jan. 11.
After hitting lower rate of 13.7 in late February, the county's new infections have risen to a 7-day average of 16.7 cases per day.
A total of 124 people in the county have died from Covid with 11 other deaths suspected to be from the virus.
Some 463 people have been hospitalized with Covid since the pandemic began last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.