Jackson County's three school systems plan to call for a March 16, 2021, referendum to extend their education special local option sales tax in the county.
The referendum would ask voters to approve the SPLOST as a way to help fund new facilities and to help pay down previously approved bond debt.
The Jackson County Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Dec. 2 at 7 a.m. to vote on approving the SPLOST referendum.
The Commerce City Board of Education will act on the referendum at its regular meeting on Dec. 14.
Funds raised by the SPLOST will be divided between the three school districts based on student population data from Oct. 2021.
The funds by law have to be spent on capital projects and cannot be used to pay for ongoing expenses in the districts.
The referendums are worded broadly, but among the potential major uses of the money in the Jackson County School System will be to build a new elementary school and new middle school on the west side of the county.
In the City of Jefferson, the school system wants to expand both its middle school and high school in the coming years.
In Commerce, the school system expects to use the funds to help pay for renovations, new buses, technology needs and to help pay down bond debt.
The Jackson County School System is expected to raise around $60.1 million; the Jefferson City School System around $27.3 million ; and Commerce around $12.5 million.
