Jackson County high schools fell below the state average on the ACT last year. East Jackson Comprehensive, Jackson County Comprehensive and Jefferson high schools were all below the state average. Scores were not listed for Commerce High School since it had less than 15 test takers.
The Georgia Department of Education released the 2021 ACT results on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School had the highest composite average of the three schools reported in the county, coming in at 22.4. Jefferson High School followed at 21.9 and East Jackson Comprehensive High School had an average of 19.6.
All three of those schools fell below the state average of 22.6. EJCHS was also below the national average of 20.3.
The number of test takers dropped significantly last year.
“The number of students in the class of 2021 who took the ACT is down both nationally and in Georgia – from 45,913 in 2020 to 29,202 in 2021 in Georgia, and from 1,670,497 to 1,295,349 nationally,” according to the GADOE. “This is likely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions.”
County schools mirrored that trend as all schools saw a drop in the number of ACT test takers. There were 41 ACT test takers at EJCHS, down from 49 the previous year. The number of test takers dropped most significantly at JCCHS, down to from 95 to 48 test-takers last year. Jefferson High School also saw a big drop, with 75 test-takers, down from 98 the previous year.
All scores are based on 2021 high school graduates who took the ACT at some time from grades 10 to 12.
