The number of school students and staff members with COVID, or who are quarantined due to exposure to the virus, rose last week across Jackson County's three school systems.
The Jackson County School System reported 546 quarantines and 35 active COVID cases last week, up from 332 quarantines and 23 active cases the week before.
The county school system is closing its middle and high schools for two days next week due to the outbreak (see other story.)
In the Commerce City School System, officials reported one active case of COVID and six quarantines. The system didn't have any cases of exposure before the last week.
In the Jefferson City School System, 182 students were reported absent last week due to COVID exposure. That's up from 142 students the week before.
