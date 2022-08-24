The local governments in Jackson County recently completed an updated 10-year Service Delivery Strategy agreement with three major changes.

In addition to some smaller tweaking of the deal, the county government agreed to conduct local elections for all cities in the county for free; to pay for half of the cost for city police departments to update their communications equipment to the county's new multi-million dollar system; and maintain six industrial roads in the county in the towns of Braselton, Jefferson and Commerce.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.