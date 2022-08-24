The local governments in Jackson County recently completed an updated 10-year Service Delivery Strategy agreement with three major changes.
In addition to some smaller tweaking of the deal, the county government agreed to conduct local elections for all cities in the county for free; to pay for half of the cost for city police departments to update their communications equipment to the county's new multi-million dollar system; and maintain six industrial roads in the county in the towns of Braselton, Jefferson and Commerce.
The SDS is a state-mandated negotiation between county governments and their cities over how services are to be delivered and who is responsible for what services. The idea behind the SDS system is to prevent overlapping services in local communities. If an agreement can't be reached, local governments would be barred from receiving state grants.
Negotiations are often difficult between the governments as each side asks the other for deals. In Jackson County, the nine municipal governments were represented this year by a small group of mayors who negotiated with the county over the details in the new agreement. The county and cities were facing an Oct. 31 deadline to have the deal completed for state review.
In the new deal, the county agreed to maintain Braselton Industrial Boulevard, Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway, Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Concord Road, John B. Brooks Road and Valentine Industrial Parkway. In return, the county wants the cities to adopt county-level standards for upgrades to the roads needed by new industrial development.
In some communities, the SDS negotiations have become contentious. In nearby Barrow County, the county government and City of Winder are locked in a legal battle over their SDS agreement.
