The independent firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have recognized JM Family Enterprises as one of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for the fifth time.
The company, and its subsidiary Southeast Toyota Distributors in Commerce, ranked at number two on the 2020 list.
The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production stand out for the way they embrace innovation and provide a leading class working environment. Solidifying its position on the list, Southeast Toyota Distributors recently unveiled a brand-new, state of the art Vehicle Processing Center (VPC) in Commerce.
“We are thrilled with our new facility and the way it has improved our business operations, while also creating a more positive and productive work environment,” said Cindy Patterson, director of Operations at Southeast Toyota Distributors’ Vehicle Processing Center in Commerce. “With the opening of our new facility we not only increased our capacity, but also enhanced the process flow in routing vehicles through the VPC and decreased the labor time required to process each vehicle and related accessories.”
The original processing center opened in 1989, and in the more than 30 years that have passed, Southeast Toyota Distributors has exponentially increased its daily output.
The new VPC has increased capacity and improved efficiency to meet current volume, as well as introduced several amenities to provide a better work life for associates. New features include a spacious dining area and Café 441, a fully outfitted gym and wellness center and conditioned air throughout the production facility. In their free time, associates can take advantage of walking trails, a community garden and a fishing pond, all found on the grounds around the VPC.
Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.
