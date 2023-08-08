Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect in the Gillsville area. Keegan Phillips, 23, is wanted on murder charges for a homicide that occurred in Rabun County.
“A resident of the Gillsville area spotted Phillips in Hall County and notified local authorities, which is why the search is underway in this area,” according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office post on social media. “Continue to expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the Gillsville community as the search continues.”
