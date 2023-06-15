Lt. Governor Burt Jones has appointed Senator Frank Ginn (R–Athens) as the Co-chairman of the joint study committee on service delivery strategy.
“I am honored to be appointed co-chairman of the joint study committee on service delivery strategy,” said Sen. Ginn. “The aim of this committee is to address specific issues pertaining to litigation surrounding service delivery systems. Taxpayers across Georgia pay taxes to at least one local government and sometimes multiple governments. Often times when a disagreement arises between these local governments, it results in litigation and cost to the community. Our objective is to minimize any waste of taxpayer funds by streamlining and improving the service delivery process. I am grateful to Lt. Governor Burt Jones for recognizing the importance of this issue and entrusting me to serve with Representative John LaHood to Chair this joint House-Senate study committee.”
The joint study committee was established pursuant to Senate Resolution 175, sponsored by Sen. Matt Brass (R–Newnan), which passed during the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session with bipartisan support. The committee will examine issues related to Service Delivery Strategy disputes between municipalities and efficient funding options. The committee will be comprised of both legislative and non-legislative members: Sen. Ginn as Co-Chairman, Sen. Max Burns (R – Sylvania), Sen. Sheikh Rahman (D – Lawrenceville), Kurt Ward, Mayor of the City of Braselton and Chris Dockery, Chairman of Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners. Additional legislative members and non-legislative members appointed by Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R – Newington) are Representative John LaHood as Co-Chair (R-Valdosta), Rep. Brian Prince (D-Augusta), Rep. Dale Washburn (R-Macon), Wesley Corbitt who is Chairman of Effingham County Board of Commissioners and Derek Norton the Mayor of the City of Smyrna.
The first meeting will be announced in the coming weeks.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Madison County and portions of Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov
