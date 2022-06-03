Sen. Frank Ginn (R–Danielsville) has been appointed by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan to serve as a member of the Senate Food Delivery App Study Committee.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Georgia residents and families began to rely on food delivery services made available through mobile applications. This advancement of mobile food delivery has played a substantial role in the continuation of Georgia’s growing economy despite the challenges Georgia has faced throughout the pandemic,” said Sen. Ginn. “Through this study committee, we hope to learn more about the ways in which we can continue to keep this industry thriving as we start to transition back to our everyday lives. I am thankful to Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan for appointing me to this study committee. I am looking forward to uncovering ways to advance food delivery apps.”
The Senate Food Delivery App Study Committee was authorized by Senate Resolution 428, passed during the 2022 Legislative Session. The Committee will be composed of five members and will be responsible for conducting a study related to the needs, conditions or problems relative to food delivery apps in Georgia with the intentions of potentially recommended certain legislative improvements or solutions.
