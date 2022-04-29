Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville) received a 2022 "Champion of Georgia's Cities Award" from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). The award, given at the end of every two-year legislative term to state legislators who actively support major municipal initiatives and goals, was presented to Ginn on Monday, April 25, at the city of Jefferson's monthly council meeting.
"Senator Frank Ginn has been a tireless advocate for Northeast Georgia for more than a decade in the Georgia General Assembly," said Mayor Jon Howell. "Not every local communicty has the distinction of having a senate committee chair represent them, much less the chair of the prestigious transportation committee. I am grateful that a statewide organization, the Georgia Municipal Association, has chosen to recognize him for this much deserved award and honor."
Sen. Ginn assisted GMA and its members by sponsoring legislation granting local governments the ability to hold virtual public hearings during the pandemic, ensuring that important local decisions were not delayed. Sen. Ginn also helped stop legislation on truck weight increases, and championed local priorities in telecommunications and rights-of-way legislation.
"We greatly appreciate Sen. Ginn's strong support for city government and his willingness to advocate for local decision making in the General Assembly," said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. "Due to his strong leadership, the citizens of all of Georgia's cities will benefit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.