The much-watched runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats is headed for the finish line on Tuesday, Jan. 5, with the final day of voting.
So far, over 21,000 votes have been cast in Jackson County during early voting and by absentee ballot. Early voting ended last week.
There are three races on the ballot: Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff; incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock; and incumbent Republican PSC member Lauren "Bubba" McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.
McDonald is a native of Jackson County where he served on the board of commissioners and as a long-time state representative.
Jackson County results will be posted to the JacksonHeraldToday.com website.
