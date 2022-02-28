Services are planned this week for Kaitlyn Price, the 10-year-old girl who was killed in a fire in Hoschton on Feb. 19.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Brian Harrison will officiate.
According to her obituary, Price enjoyed many things including her hoverboard, art, her family, talking, eating, and especially playing with her dog, Dixie. Find the full obituary on the Lawson Funeral Home website.
A GoFundMe has also been opened for the family. Those wishing to contribute may do so at https://gofund.me/67ac60fb
ABOUT FIRE
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a residential fire on Skelton Rd. around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The caller said her 10-year-old daughter was trapped inside a bedroom.
“Deputies arrived at the home to find it fully engulfed in flames," according to a JCSO news release. "Contact was made with the caller who advised her daughter was still in the bedroom. Deputies attempted to make entry however were unsuccessful due to the smoke and flames."
Fire personnel arrived on the scene and were able to make entry and located K. Price. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
The mother, Sabrina Price, was taken to Grady Hospital for her injuries.
The JCSO, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Fire Marshall’s Office and Jackson County Coroner are investigating the incident.
